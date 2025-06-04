TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Stage Musical Adaptation of Disney TV Movie Polly in Development

Debbie Allen will direct and choreograph, as she did the original 1989 film.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

June 4, 2025

Debbie Allen (© Marvin Joseph at Washington Post)
Debbie Allen
(© Marvin Joseph at Washington Post)

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland has announced the development of Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the 1989 Disney television movie with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel by Eleanor H. Porter.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Debbie Allen (Sweet Charity, Fame), who helmed the film, will return to direct and choreograph, with Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Michael Benjamin Washington writing the book and Grammy Award winner Siedah Garrett (co-writer of “Man in the Mirror”) and Joriah Kwamé (“Little Miss Perfect”) writing music and lyrics.

Polly takes place in Alabama in the 1950s and is about Polly, a plucky orphan with a relentless sense of optimism who is forced to contend with negativity and conflict in a small town under segregation.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 05 19 at 9.33.04 AM

Watch: Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, and Disney on Broadway Stars Mark Howard Ashman's 75th Birthday

Ashman died in 1991, but his legacy lives on through Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop, and more.