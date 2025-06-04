Stage Musical Adaptation of Disney TV Movie Polly in Development

Debbie Allen will direct and choreograph, as she did the original 1989 film.

Producer Brian Anthony Moreland has announced the development of Polly: The Musical, a new Broadway-bound production based on the 1989 Disney television movie with teleplay by William Blinn and the novel by Eleanor H. Porter.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Debbie Allen (Sweet Charity, Fame), who helmed the film, will return to direct and choreograph, with Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Michael Benjamin Washington writing the book and Grammy Award winner Siedah Garrett (co-writer of “Man in the Mirror”) and Joriah Kwamé (“Little Miss Perfect”) writing music and lyrics.

Polly takes place in Alabama in the 1950s and is about Polly, a plucky orphan with a relentless sense of optimism who is forced to contend with negativity and conflict in a small town under segregation.