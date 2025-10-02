Soho Rep Season to Include Songs of the Living and Watch Me Walk

Soho Rep will be in all five boroughs in 2025.

Soho Rep has announced the first two productions of its 2025-26 season, which kicks off in Staten Island October 21 with the first performance of Toshi Reagon’s Songs of the Living. Described as a “community-sing project,” Songs of the Living invites audiences to learn and sing music together. The 11 performances will take place at venues all across New York City, culminating in a grand finale at BAM on November 16.

The traveling show is an expression of Soho Rep’s “Soho Rep Is Not a Building” era, which commenced after the company departed its longtime space on Walker Street earlier this year.

All 11 performances are different, with Reagon joined by other partipating artists including Alsarah and the Nubatones, Taína Asili, Morley & Chris Bruce: “The Bruces”, New York Arabic Chorus, DJ Bill Coleman, Alexis Pauline Gumbs, Nona Hendryx, Baba Israel, Yasmine Lee,Legacy Women, Miguel Luciano, Nile Nights, Lizzie No, The Soapbox Presents, and DJ Leecy T. Click here for a full schedule of event details.

From January 14 – February 8, Soho Rep will return to the Peter Jay Sharp Theater upstairs at Playwrights Horizons for Anne Gridley’s Watch Me Walk, about the artist’s experience with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia, a rare degenerative neurological disease that runs in her family. The play promises a “hilarious, biting, and compassionate examination of disability, pity, injustice, and family mythologies.” This show will be produced in association with the Under the Radar festival. Eric Ting directs.

The Peter Jay Sharp Theater is where Soho Rep presented the world premiere of Jordan Tannahill’s Prince Faggot, which is now playing an extended run at Studio Seaview. You can read TheaterMania’s review of that initial run here.