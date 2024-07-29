Soho Rep Will Depart Walkerspace; Will Share a Theater with Playwrights Horizons Next Season

The experimental company will take up residence at Playwrights Horizons.

Off-Broadway theater company Soho Rep will depart its longtime home on Walker Street beginning in 2025.

Following its departure, the company will share a space with Playwrights Horizons at its Peter Jay Sharp Theater beginning in 2025.

SoHo Rep departs from the 65-seat venue 46 Walker Street due to perennial electrical and plumbing failures and ongoing water damage, along with other problems that have cost Soho Rep tens of thousands of dollars yearly, disrupted technical rehearsals, and impacted quality of experience for casts and crews.

Additionally, the space is not accessible, limiting Soho Rep’s ability to serve disabled audiences and artists.

One final production will be held at 46 Walker Street: SoHo Rep’s world premiere of Give Me Carmelita Tropicana!, a collaboration between downtown performance legend Alina Troyano (aka Carmelita Tropicana) and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

Soho Rep’s first production in the Sharp Theater is set for February 2025. A new Writer Director Lab cohort, three new commissions, and a series of events in January 2025 for Soho Rep’s community will pay homage to 46 Walker Street. The season will end with a co-production between Soho Rep and Playwrights Horizons which will begin performances in May.