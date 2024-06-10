Skylar Astin to Host Tony Awards Simulcast Event

The event on Sunday, June 16, will be held in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Skylar Astin (Spring Awakening, So Help Me Todd) will host the American Express “Broadway Fanfare” simulcast event on Sunday, June 16, in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The event will kick off at 6:30pm ET with a pre-show set beginning at 7:30pm. The simulcast will begin at 8pm.

The simulcast will be free and open to the public (subject to capacity limitations) and feature special performances from Broadway shows and talent and a livestream of the award show. The event will also have interactive experiences, games, and activities for attendees, such as photo spots and trivia. The Tony Awards Playbill will be available digitally for the first time and attendees of the simulcast will be able to scan a QR code to access a full digital version of the 2024 Tony Awards Playbill.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16 at 8pm ET on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.