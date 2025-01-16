Six Reveals New Broadway Queens for 2025

Meet the new stars of the Tony-winning musical.

A new roster of Queens have been announced for Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award-winning musical Six at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Beginning February 19, the show will star Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet) as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (The Voice) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (Six Toronto company) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (The Voice) as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel (Once Upon a Mattress) as Catherine Parr.

As previously announced, current queens Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn), Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves), and Gabriela Carrillo (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on February 17. Didi Romero will play her final performance as Katherine Howard on February 9. Jasmine Forsberg played her final performance as Jane Seymour on January 12.

Alternates Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet will remain with the Broadway company.