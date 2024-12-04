Current Queens of Six on Broadway Set Final Performance Dates

New cast members will be announced soon.

The current cast members of the Broadway production of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony Award-winning musical Six will play their final performances at Lena Horne Theatre in the coming months.

Jasmine Forsberg will play her final performance as Jane Seymour on January 12. Didi Romero will play her final performance as Katherine Howard on February 9. Adrianna Hicks (Catherine of Aragon), Storm Lever (Anne Boleyn), Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves), and Gabriela Carrillo (Catherine Parr) will play their final performance on February 17.

Replacement casting for the Broadway production will be announced soon.

The current Broadway cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Jana Larell Glover, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, and Jenny Mollet as alternates.