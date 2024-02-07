Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis Returning to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen

The musical comes directly from its run at the Public Theater.

The Public Theater production of Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical featuring the songs of Alicia Keys, will transfer to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre beginning March 28 in advance of an April 20 opening.

With a score made up of Keys hits like “Girl on Fire,” “Fallin’,” and “Empire State of Mind,” Hell’s Kitchen has a book by Kristoffer Diaz, direction by Michael Greif, and choreography by Camille A. Brown. The coming-of-age musical is loosely inspired by Keys’s teenage years living in the federally subsidized Times Square apartment complex Manhattan Plaza and follow 17-year-old Ali as she makes several life-changing discoveries across New York City.

Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date. The Public Theater production is led by Maleah Joi Moon as Ali, alongside Shoshana Bean as Jersey, Brandon Victor Dixon as Davis, Chris Lee as Knuck, Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane, Lamont Walker II as Riq, and an ensemble that includes Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Vanessa Ferguson, Crystal Monee Hall, Jackie Leon, Rachelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Niki Saludez, Mariand Torres, and understudies Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Onyxx Noel, William Roberson, and Donna Vivino.

The creative team includes Robert Brill (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), Peter Nigrini (projections), Mia Neal (hair and wigs), Adam Blackstone (music supervision and orchestrations), Tom Kitt (orchestrations and music consulting), and Dominic Fallacaro (music direction).

Of the off-Broadway run, our critic called Hell’s Kitchen “easily the best new musical at the Public since Hamilton.” The Public Theater engagement ends on January 14.