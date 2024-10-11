Shaina Taub's Suffs Sets Broadway Closing Date

The musical won this year’s Tonys for Best Book and Best Score.

Shaina Taub’s Broadway musical Suffs will end its run at the Music Box Theatre on January 5 after 24 previews and 301 regular performances. A national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025.

Suffs explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul. She won Tony Awards this year for Best Book and Best Score.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould as the alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble features Dana Costello, Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall. The cast also includes Christine Heesun Hwang, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Housso Semon, and D’Kaylah Unique Whitley.

Suffs features direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, choreography by Mayte Natalio, scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal with associate Sun Hee Kil, orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin, and music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody.