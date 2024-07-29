See the First Trailer For The Last Five Years Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

See the first trailer for the Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren-led production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, coming to Broadway’s Hudson Theatre beginning March 18, 2025.

Directed by Tony nominee Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), the two-character musical will star the previously announced Nick Jonas and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Jamie and Cathy, a couple who fall in and out of love over the course of their five-year relationship.

The 14-week engagement will open on April 6.