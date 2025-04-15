TheaterMania Logo white orange
See Photos From the Opening Night of John Proctor Is the Villain

The play by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor opened last night at the Booth Theatre.

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

April 15, 2025

The Company of <i>John Proctor is the Villain</i> (© Valerie Terranova)
The company of John Proctor Is the Villain
(© Valerie Terranova)

Last night, John Proctor Is the Villain opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. The play stars Sadie Sink, Nihar Duvvuri, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs, Maggie Kuntz, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza, and Amalia Yoo. Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

Opening night curtain call (© Valerie Terranova)
Opening night curtain call
(© Valerie Terranova)

The play by Kimberly Belflower, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, is about five young women who clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they’ve been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

Kimberly Belflower and Danya Taymor (© Valerie Terranova)
Kimberly Belflower and Danya Taymor
(© Valerie Terranova)
Sadie Sink (© Valerie Terranova)
Sadie Sink
(© Valerie Terranova)

Some of Sink’s Stranger Things co-stars were in attendance, including Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard.

Finn Wolfhard (© Nicole Wilson)
Finn Wolfhard
(© Nicole Wilson)
Maya Hawke (© Nicole Wilson)
Maya Hawke
(© Nicole Wilson)

