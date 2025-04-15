The play by Kimberly Belflower and directed by Danya Taymor opened last night at the Booth Theatre.

Last night, John Proctor Is the Villain opened on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. The play stars Sadie Sink, Nihar Duvvuri, Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert, Molly Griggs, Maggie Kuntz, Hagan Oliveras, Morgan Scott, Fina Strazza, and Amalia Yoo. Understudies are Noah Pacht, Fiona Robberson, Shian Tomlinson, Garrett Young, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis.

The play by Kimberly Belflower, with direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, is about five young women who clash with their school, their Georgia town, and the stories they’ve been instructed to believe. As their class dissects The Crucible, they begin to question who we deem heroic, who we call a villain, and who gets burned in the process.

Some of Sink’s Stranger Things co-stars were in attendance, including Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard.