See Photos from the Founded by Broadway Concert in Times Square

Yesterday, Times Square hosted the Founded by Broadway concert, a special event organized by Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Tourism, and the Broadway League celebrating 400 years of New York and the special role Broadway plays in the city’s culture.

The event included performances from the casts of Aladdin, & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Punch, SIX: The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Wicked.

You can see photos below.