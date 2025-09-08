TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

See Photos from the Founded by Broadway Concert in Times Square

The live free concert featured performances from Maybe Happy Ending, Wicked, Six, and many more.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

September 8, 2025

Yesterday, Times Square hosted the Founded by Broadway concert, a special event organized by Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Tourism, and the Broadway League celebrating 400 years of New York and the special role Broadway plays in the city’s culture.

The event included performances from the casts of Aladdin, & JulietThe Book of MormonBuena Vista Social ClubCabaret at the Kit Kat ClubChicagoDeath Becomes HerThe Great GatsbyHarry Potter and the Cursed ChildHell’s KitchenJust in TimeThe Lion KingMamma Mia!Maybe Happy EndingMJMoulin Rouge! The MusicalOperation Mincemeat: A New MusicalThe OutsidersPunchSIX: The MusicalStranger Things: The First ShadowTwo Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Wicked.

You can see photos below.

Founded by Broadway Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from The Book of Mormon
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from Moulin Rouge!
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from Six
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from Operation Mincemeat
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from The Great Gatsby
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
The band of Buena Vista Social Club
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Punch stars Will Harrison and Victoria Clark
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from & Juliet
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Cast members from Maybe Happy Ending
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Marisha Wallace
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Erika Henningsen and Matt Magnusson
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Christopher Jackson
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Matte Martinez
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Keri René Fuller
(© Tricia Baron)
Founded by Broadway Concert
Jessica Vosk
(© Tricia Baron)

