Scott Stangland Joins Cast of The Royal Pyrate

Scott Stangland (Shucked, Once) has joined the cast of the new musical The Royal Pyrate in the role of Black Sam Bellamy, the real life pirate captain of the Whydah, whose shipwreck was discovered off the coast of Cape Cod in 1984.

Stangland joins Jordan Kai Burnett (Magic Mike Live) as the sea witch Mary Hallet, Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw) as the dread pirate Blackbeard, and Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) as Paulsgrave Williams. The Royal Pyrate will begin workshops at the Almanack Arts Colony on Nantucket Island, August 20-21, before continuing on to the Waterfront Barge Museum in Red Hook, Brooklyn, August 24-25 (tickets are available here). Hunter Bird (Bronco Billy) will direct.

Based on the real history of the golden age of piracy, The Royal Pyrate reimagines the 300-year-old love story of the pirate Black Sam Bellamy and Mary Hallet, a woman accused of witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. Featuring an original score and lyrics by Jason Landon Marcus and a book by Chas LiBretto, who last collaborated on the Pulitzer-nominated Cyclops: A Rock Opera, The Royal Pyrate will be performed live by Jim Bertini, Charley Layton, Jason Landon Marcus, and Charlie Bennet. Costumes will be designed by Juli and Alex Abene, with sound design by Mike Samse.