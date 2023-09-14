Savion Glover to Join His Pal Joey Cast at New York City Center

Glover will choreograph, codirect, and costar in this reimagining of the Rodgers and Hart musical.

Full casting has been announced for the New York City Center gala production of Rodgers and Hart’s Pal Joey, running November 1-5 under the direction of Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn.

Featuring a new book by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty, the revival reimagines the main character to be a Black jazz singer struggling to make it big in the Chicago nightclub circuit. That role will be played by Ephraim Sykes, alongside the previously announced Elizabeth Stanley as Vera, Aisha Jackson as Linda, Loretta Devine as Lucille, Brooks Ashmanskas as Melvin, and Jeb Brown as Tony.

Glover, who will also choreograph the dance-heavy production, is part of a dance ensemble in the production that includes Krystina M. Burton, Marshall L. Davis Jr., Dormeisha, Jarvis Manning, and Brittany Nicole Parks. The other ensemble members are Mary Antonini, Taylor Marie Daniel, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Jodeci Milhouse, NaTonia Monét, Rory Shirley, and Allysa Shorte.

This version will blend songs from the original score — like “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” and “I Could Write a Book,” with other Rodgers and Hart tunes like “Falling in Love with Love,” “My Heart Stood Still,” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”