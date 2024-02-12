Russell Daniels Will Return to Titaníque and Elliott Mattox Joins the Cast

Comedian Russell Daniels (Gutenberg! The Musical) will return to Titaníque as Ruth and Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) will join the cast as Victor Garber on February 28. The 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical, Titanique is an irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of Céline Dion. It is now slated to run through September 29 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered off-Broadway in June, 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli. The musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique currently stars Nicole Parker as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Frankie J Grande as Victor Garber through February 18, Nathan Lee Graham as Ruth through February 25, Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as the Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

Directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott, Titanique features music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Nicholas Connell, scenic design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Lawrence Schober, wig design by Tommy Kurzman, and original prop design by Eric Reynolds.