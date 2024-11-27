Rupert Goold, Director of Tammy Faye, to Lead London's Old Vic

Rupert Goold has been announced as the next artistic director of the Old Vic, set to take over in 2026.

Goold, an award-winning director, has served as artistic director of the Almeida Theatre since 2013, where his productions have included Tammy Faye, Spring Awakening, Richard III, Patriots, King Charles III, and Ink. Many of these works transferred to the West End or Broadway. He directed Dear England at the National Theatre, which later moved to the West End. His previous accolades include Olivier, Critics’ Circle, and Evening Standard Awards for Macbeth (2007) and ENRON (2009). He was named a CBE for services to drama in 2017.

Goold said, “After 11 wonderful, demanding, and richly rewarding years at the Almeida I’ve decided to head across the river in search of a new challenge. It’s been the privilege of my life to have led the Almeida over the past decade. But I believe it’s important that our theatres are renewed through new leadership and that in turn can and should bring new artists and ideas into this unique space.

“I join The Old Vic with excitement and trepidation in following the extraordinary work of Matthew Warchus. I look forward to producing and making work on this storied stage and continuing my path as an artistic director alongside Laura Stevenson. As a theatre maker who has always been interested in reaching as wide an audience as possible, I am deeply excited by the possibilities of this iconic theatre over the coming years.”

Rebecca Frecknall will join the Old Vic as associate director, supporting Goold in a new role. Currently associate director at the Almeida, Frecknall is known for critically acclaimed productions such as Summer and Smoke, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Cabaret, which won her the Olivier Award for Best Director in 2022 and transferred to Broadway.

Current artistic director Matthew Warchus will program his final season through the end of 2026, concluding his time at the theater with a full slate of productions. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Goold will continue to program the Almeida Theatre through 2025. The venue’s executive director, Denise Wood, is also departing at the end of 2025.