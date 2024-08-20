Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary National Tour Will Feature Original Cast Members

Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn will each headline one of three national tours.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, will be celebrating its 49th anniversary with three national tours stopping in over 50 cities, including Orlando, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, and Brooklyn, September 28-October 31.

This year, original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) will be touring the US and Canada simultaneously. Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet a star from the movie, view the traveling museum which includes artifacts and costumes from the film, participate in a costume contest judged by one of the stars, and engage in a performance with the local shadow cast who will be performing scenes from the movie live while the full film is shown.

The Rocky Horror Picture was originally released in 1975, starring Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon, Patricia Quinn, and the film’s creator Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff.

