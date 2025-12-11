Robbie Fairchild and Max von Essen to Reprise American in Paris Roles in Geneva

The musical An American in Paris will be performed for the first time in Switzerland this month. The production, which was created in 2014 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and opened on Broadway in 2015, will run December 13-31 at the Grand Théâtre de Genève, in Geneva, Switzerland. The show will be performed in English with French and English surtitles.

Based on the 1951 film, An American in Paris has music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon.

Original Tony-nominated cast members Robbie Fairchild and Max von Essen will star as Jerry Mulligan and Henri Baurel. The cast also features Anna Rose O’Sullivan (A Little Princess) as Lise Dassin, Emily Ferranti (Wicked) as Milo Davenport, Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit) as Adam Hochberg, and Rebecca Eichenberger (The Phantom of the Opera) as Madame Baurel.

The ensemble includes Scott Willis as Monsieur Baurel, Julia Nagle as Olga, Todd Talbot as Mr. Z, Charlie Bishop as Mr. Dutois, Lowri Shone, Brianna Abruzzo, Brittany Cioce, Laura Kaufman, Marina Lazzaretto, Alishia-Marie Blake, Amba Fewster, Dana Winkle, Immy Challis, Francis Lawrence, McGee Maddox, Wilson Livingston, Brodie Donougher, Jake Mangakahia, and Sayiga Eugene Peabody.

The creative team includes musical director Wayne Marshall, set and costume designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Jon Weston, and video designer 59 Studio.