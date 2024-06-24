Rob Morrow and Marcia Cross to Star in The Substance of Fire

This is a revival of the play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Jon Robin Baitz.

Ruskin Group Theatre will present The Substance of Fire by Jon Robin Baitz (Other Desert Cities), directed by Mike Reilly and starring Rob Morrow (Northern Exposure) and Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives). The play will run July 12-September 1 at Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica.

Morrow plays Isaac Gelbhart, a Holocaust survivor who arrived in New York City as an orphan and has reinvented himself by building a thriving publishing empire. Known for championing passionate authors, his life’s work faces upheaval after a personal tragedy. As his children push for a commercial hit to save the company, Isaac’s unwavering dedication to a controversial project tests family bonds. Morrow played the role of Aaron in the original 1989 Naked Angels (a company he co-founded) production of The Substance of Fire and the subsequent Long Wharf Theatre’s production.

Cross will play Marge Hackett. The cast also includes Emmitt Butler as Aaron Geldhart, Fiona Dorn as Sarah Geldhart, and Barret T. Lewis as Martin Geldhart.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ryan Wilson, lighting and sound designer Edward Salas, and costume designer Michael Mullen.