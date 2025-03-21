Richard Thomas to Tour in Hal Holbrook's Mark Twain Tonight!

Thomas is the first and only other actor authorized to perform the show.

Emmy winner Richard Thomas will star in a 2025-26 national tour of Hal Holbrook‘s solo play Mark Twain Tonight!

Mark Twain Tonight!, which finds the noted author presenting a dramatic recitation of his various writings, premiered in 1954, before receiving an off-Broadway engagement in 1959. After touring the country, Holbrook brought the show to Broadway in 1966, earning a Tony Award. An Emmy followed in 1967 for a television broadcast of the work. Holbrook continued to perform as Twain for the rest of his life, with additional Broadway runs in 1977 and 2005, until retiring the character in 2017.

Thomas, who most recently starred in Our Town on Broadway and is best known for playing John-boy Walton on The Waltons, is the first and only other actor to be authorized to perform the play.

Dates, creative team, and additional information about the tour will be announced in the coming months.