Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird Tour

Thomas has been playing the role since the tour kicked off in March 2022.

Emmy winner Richard Thomas will continue to tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird as the production embarks upon its new season on the road across North America.

Currently on a short break, the tour is set to resume on August 1 at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, with further stops across 43 additional markets. Complete casting is still to be announced for the 2023-24 touring season.

Adapted from Harper Lee’s novel by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities since the tour launched in March 2022. It holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer, and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.