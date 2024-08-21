Richard Skipper Celebrates the History of Hello, Dolly! at the Green Room 42

Still Going Strong!, a 60th anniversary salute to Hello, Dolly!, will play the Green Room 42 on September 29.

Still Going Strong: Carol Channing, Hello, Dolly!…AND Richard Skipper! is a 60th anniversary salute to the musical Hello, Dolly! Richard Skipper, the go-to aficionado on all-things Dolly!, put together this act at the behest of the first actress to play Dolly, Carol Channing.

On Sunday, September 29 (Madeline Kahn’s birthday), Skipper will sing and celebrate the songs and the history of the show, along with a tribute to those who have played Dolly, at the Green Room 42. Skipper will be joined by Eden Casteel (Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me).

Still Going Strong! is currently touring the USA and also recently played London.