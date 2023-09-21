Richard Kind to Lead Paris Production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Tony nominee Richard Kind will take on the role of Pseudolus this winter in a new production of A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum at the Lido 2 Paris on the iconic Champs-Elysées.

The beloved musical farce, with a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart and score by Stephen Sondheim, follows a Roman slave who tries to win his freedom and woo a girl at the same time. Directed by Cal McCrystal, the production will have sets by Tim Hatley, music direction by Gareth Valentine, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, costumes by takis, lighting by Giuseppe di Iorio, and sound by Unisson Design.

Also featured are Rufus Hound as Hysterium, Patrick Ryecart as Senex, Martyn Ellis as Marcus Lycus, John Owen-Jones as Miles Gloriosus, Valerie Gabail as Domina, Josh St Clair as Hero, and Neima Naouri as Philia.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum begins performances December 1, with the run scheduled to conclude on February 4.