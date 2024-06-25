Reed Birney and Lisa Emery to Star in New Donald Margulies Play Off-Broadway

Lunar Eclipse will have its New York premiere presented by Second Stage.

Tony winner Reed Birney and Drama Desk nominee Lisa Emery will star in the New York premiere of Lunar Eclipse, a new play by Pulitzer winner Donald Margulies (Dinner With Friends).

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, the Second Stage Theater production will begin performances October 9 at the Tony Kiser Theater, with opening night set for October 30. Further details are still forthcoming

Lunar Eclipse is the story of a long-married couple who reflect on the life they lived and the time they have left on the evening of the titular celestial phenomenon.

Birney (The Humans) starred in the world premiere production of Lunar Eclipse in 2023 at Shakespeare and Company in the Berkshires. That unrelated production, directed by James Warwick, cast Karen Allen as his stage spouse. He and Emery starred together in Harvey Fierstein’s Casa Valentina on Broadway.