Red Bull Theater Announces Jacob Ming-Trent's How Shakespeare Saved My Life

It will run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre before moving on to Folger Theatre and Red Bull Theater.

Red Bull Theater has announced details for the rolling world premiere of How Shakespeare Saved My Life, an epic poem with verse rhyme and song written and performed by Jacob Ming-Trent (Gypsy).

Ming-Trent tells how Shakespeare raised him, saved him, and ultimately showed him that forgiveness and mercy could set him free.

The rolling world premiere of How Shakespeare Saved My Life will be produced in 2026 by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Folger Theatre, and Red Bull Theater and will be directed by Tony Taccone (Kiss My Aztec).

How Shakespeare Saved My Life will run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre January 23, 2026-March 1, 2026; at Folger Theatre June 9, 2026-July 5, 2026; and at Red Bull Theater in September 2026.