Real Women Have Curves Broadway Cast Album to Be Released in June

Ghostlight Records has announced that 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning music producer, composer, and pianist Julio Reyes Copello will produce the original Broadway cast recording of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

Reyes Copello has worked with international artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Brian May, Natasha Bedingfield, and Joy Huerta, who co-wrote the music and lyrics for the musical with Benjamin Velez.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is currently in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre and will officially open on April 27.

The EP Makin’ It Work With Joy (from Jesse & Joy), featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta performing songs she co-wrote for the musical, is currently available to stream or download here.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical also features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The cast includes Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana who dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles, Justina Machado as Carmen, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The creative team also includes music director Roberto Sinha, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer John Shivers, video designer Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up designers Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, and orchestrators Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez.

The album will be released in June.