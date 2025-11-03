Ragtime, Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, A Chorus Line to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime will be the Broadway shows performing at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from Herald Square. In addition, the annual event will feature performances by the Rockettes, the Muppets of Sesame Street with Christopher Jackson, Shaggy, Meg Donnelly, Debbie Gibson, Darlene Love, Jewel, Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia, and Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters, among many others. There will also be a performance from A Chorus Line: The Next Generation led by creative director and choreographer Baayork Lee.

This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man,.; Shrek’s Onion Carriage; and Mario. Additionally, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters will join the line-up as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.

Student musicians from across the globe will join the line of march, including Banda de Musica La Primavera (Santiago, Panama); Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band (Fort Mill, S.C.); Damien Spartan Regiment (La Verne, Calif.); L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band (Hurst, Texas); Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band (Flagstaff, Ariz.); Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite from Alcorn State University (Lorman, Miss.); Spartans Jr Drum and Bugle Corps (Nashua, N.H.); The Marching Pride of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.); and The Temple University Diamond Band (Philadelphia, Pa.). The NYPD Marching Band (New York, N.Y.) will also join the festivities.

The 99th edition of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC and Peacock at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker