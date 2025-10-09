TheaterMania Logo white orange
Radio City Music Hall to Debut Sphere Immersive Sound for 2025 Christmas Spectacular

Starting in January, the audio system will be used for all concerts and events at Radio City Music Hall.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 9, 2025

New York at Christmas
The “New York at Christmas” sequence of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular
(© MSG Entertainment)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) has announced that the advanced concert audio system Sphere Immersive Sound, which is currently in use at Sphere in Las Vegas and the Beacon Theatre in New York, will launch at Radio City Music Hall this fall.

Sphere Immersive Sound will debut at Radio City with the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, ahead of a January rollout for all concerts and events at the venue.

Sphere Immersive Sound uses technology designed to create controlled, consistent, and crystal-clear audio for audiences in all parts of the theater. The sound system incorporates 3D Differential Beamforming Technology, allowing artists and their teams to digitally sculpt the sound in the venue, and Intelligent Audio System Synthesis, ensuring consistent volume and clarity, even in traditionally hard-to-reach areas.

The 2025 Christmas Spectacular starts performances on November 6 at Radio City Music Hall.

