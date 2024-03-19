Rachel McAdams, Kit Connor, Dan Stevens, and More at Enemy of the People Opening

The new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, adapted by Tony Award nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, opened at the Circle in the Square Theatre on March 18. Check out our photos of the celebrities in attendance below.

Leading the cast are Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus) as Peter Stockmann, and Victoria Pedretti (You) as Petra Stockmann, alongside Caleb Eberhardt as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers as Billing, David Patrick Kelly as Morten Kiil, Thomas Jay Ryan as Aslaksen, Alan Trong as Captain Horster, Katie Broad, Bill Buell, David Mattar Merten, and Max Roll.

The production features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates.