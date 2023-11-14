Michael Imperioli to Join Jeremy Strong in Enemy of the People Broadway Revival

The production will run at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) will join Jeremy Strong (Succession) in a Broadway revival of Ibsen’s An Enemy of the People, with a new translation by Amy Herzog and direction by Sam Gold. Performances will begin February 27 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with opening night set for March 18.

Strong and Imperioli will star as brothers Thomas and Peter Stockmann. Thomas is a principled doctor who becomes a whistleblower after discovering that his small spa town’s water source is poisoned, and Peter is his prime opposition, the mayor of the town who doesn’t want to risk the ruination of its public reputation. Full casting will be announced soon.

An Enemy of the People will have sets by dots, costumes by David Zinn, lighting by Isabella Byrd, and sound by Mikaal Sulaiman.

This production marks Herzog’s second Ibsen adaptation following last season’s A Doll’s House, and her first Broadway collaboration with husband Gold.