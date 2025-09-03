Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Cast Will Embark on 10th Anniversary Tour

The concerts, celebrating the show music of Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, will take place in October.

Rachel Bloom and the cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will reunite for a 10(ish) Year Reunion Concert tour this fall.

Bloom will be joined by Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz, David Hull, and Kathryn Burns. There are three dates scheduled: October 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, October 17 at the Wiltern in Los Angels, and October 18 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco.

The show was created in 2015 by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna, following Rebecca Bunch (Bloom), a New York lawyer who gives up her life to relocate to West Covina, California, a Los Angeles suburb where a former flame now lives. Most songs were penned by Bloom and her writing partner, Adam Schlesinger, who died in 2020.

Comedian and TV personality Rachel Bloom today announces the 2025 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The 10 (Ish) Year Reunion Concert. Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 3-city tour kicks off on Friday, October 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, making a stop in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern on Friday, October 17 before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, October 18. Tickets are available beginning Thursday, September 4 at 11 AM local time at www.broadwaysf.com.

After large success on her Netflix special Death, Let Me Do My Special released in late 2024, Rachel Bloom is ready to hit the live stage again in celebration of the decade anniversary of the award-winning musical dramedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. The show will celebrate some of the most beloved songs from the series performed by Bloom,

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: THE 10 (ISH) YEAR REUNION CONCERT 2025 DATES:

October 03 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 18 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre