Punchdrunk and the Shed Announce North American Premiere of Viola's Room

This is Punchdrunk’s first new production in New York City since Sleep No More.

The Shed and Punchdrunk have announced the North American premiere of Viola’s Room, an immersive experience conceived, directed, and designed by Punchdrunk founder Felix Barrett. Narrated by award-winning actor Helena Bonham Carter (Sweeney Todd), Viola’s Room is intimate and audio-driven. This production marks Punchdrunk’s return to New York City following its long-running Sleep No More. Viola’s Room runs June 17-October 19 at the Shed.

Written by Booker Prize-shortlisted author Daisy Johnson, Viola’s Room reimagines Barry Pain’s 1901 gothic short story The Moon-Slave for a modern audience. Audience members receive headphones and are guided by the unseen narrator as they walk barefoot through the maze-like installation, in groups of up to six people.

The production also includes co-direction by Hector Harkness, design by Casey Jay Andrews, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, and sound design by Gareth Fry.

Viola’s Room was originally produced by Punchdrunk in London, where it ran at their Woolwich location in 2024.