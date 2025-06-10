Producer Sonia Friedman: The Model on Broadway Is Broken

Friedman has expressed concerns about the future of the New York ecosystem

Producer Sonia Friedman (Dead Outlaw, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Hills of California) has detailed her concerns with the Broadway ecosystem in a new interview with our sibling site WhatsOnStage.

With Tony Award-winning record breaker Stereophonic in previews in the West End, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood hopped over to Friedman’s London offices to talk in a wide-ranging interview (recorded before Sunday’s Tony Awards).

Friedman predicts a “slew of closures [on Broadway] in a few weeks – and I don’t think that’s right. I’ve not seen every show on Broadway this season, but a lot of it is really, really good – and it isn’t given enough time to settle into a rhythm.”

Topics include why the New York model is so hard and why Broadway box office reporting is causing headaches all round, plus how she’s trying to find the next generation of audiences with Hugh Jackman.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

We’ve embedded the Spotify link here as well: