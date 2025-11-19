Pony Cam's Burnout Paradise Will Run at the Astor Place Theatre

The show had its North American debut at St. Ann’s Warehouse last year.

Following engagements across the globe, Burnout Paradise, created and performed by the award-winning Australian theater collective Pony Cam, will run at the Astor Place Theatre from February 18-June 28, with opening night set for March 5.

Known for experimental works that subvert well-known forms in non-traditional performance spaces, Pony Cam is comprised of Claire Bird, Ava Campbell, William Strom, Dominic Weintraub, and Hugo Williams. In Burnout Paradise, four performers mount treadmills. What begins as a simple wager between performer and audience, becomes an attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks.

Pony Cam began developing Burnout Paradise in 2024 as part of Melbourne Fringe Festival. It played the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and then St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn in November, 2024. In Zachary Stewart’s review for TheaterMania, he wrote, “Pony Cam might just be my new favorite theater company. It should be celebrated for its unflagging commitment to collaboration, play, and cardiovascular health.”

The creative team for Burnout Paradise includes scenic and video designers Jim Findlay and Pony Cam, lighting designer Dans Maree Sheehan, and Tony-winning sound designer Cody Spencer.