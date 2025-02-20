Pippin 50th Anniversary West End Concert Will Stream on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD will stream the West End Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert beginning Thursday, March 13.

The concert of Stephen Schwartz’s Tony-winning musical was held last April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London and stars Tony Award winner Alex Newell (Shucked) as the Leading Player. Featuring a 25-piece orchestra and 50-person choir, the concert also features Olivier winner Patricia Hodge as Berthe, WhatsOnStage Award winners Lucie Jones as Catherine and Cedric Neal as Charlemagne, Zizi Strallen as Fastrada, and Jac Yarrow as Pippin.

Further cast includes Ryan Heenan as Theo and Idriss Kargbo as Lewis, while Amonik Melaco, Jak Allen-Anderson, Sally Frith and Gleanne Purcell-Brown will appear as the four Players.

Pippin features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and book by Roger O. Hirson. The concert was directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, with musical direction by Chris Ma. It was choreographed by Joanna Goodwin, with set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting by Jamie Platt, sound by Adam Fisher, orchestrations by Simon Nathan (based on original orchestration by Larry Hochman), casting by Jane Deitch and production by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Carter Dixon McGill Productions.

