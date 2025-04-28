Photos: Opening of Real Women Have Curves Marks End of 2024-25 Broadway Season

The stars of the show walk the red carpet on opening night.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27, marking the end of the 2024-25 Broadway season.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer and Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The cast includes Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana who dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles, Justina Machado as Carmen, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The creative team also includes music director Roberto Sinha, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer John Shivers, video designer Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up designers Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, and orchestrators Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez.

Real Women Have Curves is based on the play by Josefina López.