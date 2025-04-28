TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: Opening of Real Women Have Curves Marks End of 2024-25 Broadway Season

The stars of the show walk the red carpet on opening night.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| |

April 28, 2025

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 50
Tatianna Córdoba, Justina Machado, and Florencia Cuenca
(© Tricia Baron)

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 27, marking the end of the 2024-25 Broadway season.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 6
Aline Mayagoitia
(© Tricia Baron)

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has a score by Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez, a book by Lisa Loomer and Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Sergio Trujillo, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 39
Nell Benjamin, Benjamin Velez, and Lisa Loomer
(© Tricia Baron)

The cast includes Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana who dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles, Justina Machado as Carmen, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 85
Joy Huerta
(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team also includes music director Roberto Sinha, scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer John Shivers, video designer Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up designers Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, and orchestrators Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 94
Jack Noseworthy and Sergio Trujillo
(© Tricia Baron)

Real Women Have Curves is based on the play by Josefina López.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 45
Josefina López
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 32
Carla Jimenez
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 36
Sandra Valls
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 37
Mason Reeves
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 70
Karine Jean-Pierre and Michelle Buteau
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 53
Harvey Guillén
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 62
Lin-Manuel Miranda and family
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 89
2025 04 27 TheaterMania Real Women Have Curves Opening 92
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett
(© Tricia Baron)

