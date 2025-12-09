TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell Open Marjorie Prime

Jordan Harrison’s Broadway drama is directed by Anne Kauffman.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

December 9, 2025

2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 45
June Squibb
(© Tricia Baron)

Second Stage Theater opened its Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist Marjorie Prime at the Helen Hayes Theater on December 8.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the drama stars June Squibb, alongside Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon, and Christopher Lowell. The play is about an 85-year-old woman whose family hires an AI companion in the form of her late husband to keep her company.

The production has scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger.

Of the play, our critic said it “essentially predicted the future we’re already inhabiting.”

2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 31
Cynthia Nixon and Danny Burstein
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 49
Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, June Squibb, and Christopher Lowell
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 38
Anne Kauffman and Jordan Harrison
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 65
Lea DeLaria
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 93
Nicole Ari Parker
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 116
Leslie Kritzer
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 98
Anne Reid
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 101
Miriam Silverman
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 118
Nadia Quinn and Jeff Hiller
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 104
Edie Falco
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 109
Kayli Carter
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 122
Will Brill
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 12 08 TheaterMania Marjorie Prime Opening Night 130
Katie Finneran and Darren Goldstein
(© Tricia Baron)

