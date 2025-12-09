Photos: June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, and Christopher Lowell Open Marjorie Prime

Second Stage Theater opened its Broadway production of Jordan Harrison’s 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist Marjorie Prime at the Helen Hayes Theater on December 8.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the drama stars June Squibb, alongside Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon, and Christopher Lowell. The play is about an 85-year-old woman whose family hires an AI companion in the form of her late husband to keep her company.

The production has scenic design by Lee Jellinek, costume design by Márion Talán de la Rosa, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger.

Of the play, our critic said it “essentially predicted the future we’re already inhabiting.”