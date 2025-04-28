TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photos: Dead Outlaw Stars Take Opening-Night Bows on Broadway

The new musical is very much alive at the Longacre Theatre.

| Broadway |

April 28, 2025

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Dead Outlaw Curtain Call 2
Andrew Durand
(© Tricia Baron)

The award-winning musical Dead Outlaw opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on April 27.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Dead Outlaw Curtain Call 5
Eddie Cooper, Ken Marks, Thom Sesma, Jeb Brown, Andrew Durand, Julia Knitel, Trent Saunders, and Dashiell Eaves
(© Tricia Baron)

Dead Outlaw has a book by Itamar Moses and score by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, with direction by David Cromer. It premiered earlier in 2024 as a production of Audible at the Minetta Lane Theatre and took home Best Musical honors at the Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Dead Outlaw Curtain Call 11
Ani Taj, David Cromer, Itamar Moses, David Yazbek, and Erik Della Penna
(© Tricia Baron)

Dead Outlaw is based on the true story of Elmer McCurdy, an ambitious, turn-of-the-20th-century outlaw whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a career as a mummified side-show attraction that traveled the USA for decades. His desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted a day-glo orange, when a grip for the Six-Million Dollar Man TV show jostled what he thought was “just a dummy” and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

The Broadway company features Andrew Durand and Thom Sesma reprising their award-winning performances as Elmer McCurdy and Coroner Noguchi, alongside fellow original cast members Jeb Brown as Band Leader/Jarrett, Eddie Cooper as Coroner Johnson, Dashiell Eaves as Louis/Charles Patterson, Julia Knitel as Helen/Maggie, Ken Marks as George, and Trent Saunders as Andy Payne.

2025 04 27 TheaterMania Dead Outlaw Curtain Call 8
The Dead Outlaw band
(© Tricia Baron)

The creative team for Dead Outlaw includes Ani Taj (choreography), Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Dean Sharenow (music supervision), Rebekah Bruce (music direction), and David Yazbek, Erik Della Penna, and Dean Sharenow (orchestrations).

