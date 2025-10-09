Photos: Beetlejuice Marks Third Opening Night on Broadway

It makes sense, since you say his name three times and he appears.

The third Broadway return of Beetlejuice celebrated its opening night at the Palace Theatre on October 8.

A 13-week engagement, Beetlejuice will play through January 3, 2026. This Broadway run serves as the conclusion of show’s 88-city first national tour, which launched in December 2022.

The production stars Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia, Will Burton as Adam, Megan McGinnis as Barbara, Jenni Barber as Delia, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina, Patrick Oliver Jones as Otho, Travis Mitchell as Maxie Dean, Sharone Sayegh as Maxine Dean/Juno, and Emilia Tagliani as Girl Scout. Madison Mosley will play Lydia at select performances.

Rounding out the ensemble are Sophie Aknin, Michael Biren, Ryan Breslin, Jonathan Bryant, Marc Ginsburg, Katie Griffith, Eric Anthony Johnson, Maya Kazzaz, Matthew Kurzyniec, Kenway Hon Wai K Kua, Mateo Melendez, and Lexie Dorsett Sharp.

Based on Tim Burton’s 1988 film, Beetlejuice has an original score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. It is about Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon named Beetlejuice. It’s previous runs were in 2019 at the Winter Garden Theatre and 2022 at the Marquis Theatre.

Beetlejuice is directed by Alex Timbers, with choreography by Connor Gallagher. Music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music are by Kris Kukul. Additional arrangements are by Perfect and Kukul. Music producing is by Matt Stine. Music coordination is by Kristy Norter. Dance arrangements are by David Dabbon.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, Kenneth Posner, Peter Hylenski, projection designer Peter Nigrini, puppet designer Michael Curry, special effects designers Jeremy Chernick and Michael Weber, hair and wig designer Charles G. LaPointe, and make-up designer Joe Dulude II. Physical movement coordinator is Lorenzo Pisoni.