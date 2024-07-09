Peppermint, Angelica Ross, and Jes Tom to Star in Cecilia Gentili’s Red Ink Off-Broadway

The solo show is a collection of stories by activist Gentili, who died in February at the age of 52.

Peppermint (Head Over Heels), Angelica Ross (Pose), and Jes Tom (Less Lonely) will star as rotating cast members in Cecilia Gentili’s play Red Ink, running July 30-August 18 at Rattlestick Theater. Directed by Nic Cory, the solo work is presented by Breaking the Binary Theatre, Cory, Sara Ramírez, Ianne Fields Stewart, Rattlestick, and Killer Films.

All three artists will perform the play with script in hand. Tom will take the stage July 30-August 3; Ross performs August 6-11; and Peppermint concludes the engagement, August 13-18.

Red Ink is Gentili’s semi-autobiographical work about navigating life in rural Argentina, and searching for faith while trans. An Argentinian immigrant to the United States, Gentili was a beloved advocate for immigrants, the transgender community, people living with HIV, and sex workers. She played Ms. Orlando in four episodes of the series Pose, and died in February 2024 from the effects of fentanyl-laced heroin at the age of 52.

The production will have music by Andrew Yee, lighting by Andrew Honoré, projections by Sasha Velour, costumes by Gogo Graham, and original creative direction by Oscar Diaz.