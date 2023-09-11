Pearl Sun to Play Norma Desmond in ACT of CT’s Sunset Boulevard

The Ridgefield company is mounting a new production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about a faded movie star.

ACT of Connecticut has announced complete casting for its forthcoming production of Sunset Boulevard, which is set to perform October 26 – November 19 at the company’s home in Ridgefield.

Pearl Sun will lead the cast as Norma Desmond, the silent film star languishing in the age of the talkies. Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film, Sunset Boulevard features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book & lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. Daniel C. Levine directs this production.

In addition to Sun, the cast will feature Michael Burrell as Joe Gillis, Helen J. Shen as Betty Schaefer, and George Xavier as Max Von Mayerling. The ensemble includes William Aaron Bishop, Pragun Bhardwaj, Claire Fossey, Jasmine Gobourne, Gary Harger, Amanda Hunter-Finch, Conor McGiffin, Victoria Madden, Matthew Marvin, Val Moranto, Mac Myles, Daniel Pahl, Emily Solo, Liz Schmitz, Will Stone, and Andrew Winans.

Music supervision and direction is by Bryan Perri. The show’s choreographer is Sara Brians, with scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and wig design by Kurt Alger, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Marisa J. Barnes, makeup design by Angelina Avallone, and props supervision by Brendan McCann.