Patrick Page to Star in Titus Andronicus for Red Bull Theater

Red Bull Theater has announced that Patrick Page (Hadestown) will lead the cast of William Shakespeare’s thriller Titus Andronicus, directed by Red Bull’s founder and producing artistic director, Jesse Berger.

The show will run March 17, 2026-April 19, 2026, with opening night set for March 29, at the Pershing Square Signature Center’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

Page is currently starring in the New York premiere of Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre through December 21.

In one of Shakespeare’s bloodiest plays, Titus is Rome’s greatest general and the head of a noble family, but when his armies vanquish the Goths, their defeated queen Tamora and her lover Aaron the Moor release a fury that brings Titus, his family, and all of Rome to their knees.

Additional cast and design team for Titus Andronicus will be announced at a later date.