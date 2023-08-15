Out Of The Apple Orchard to Make Off-Broadway Debut at Actors Temple Theatre

The new play is based on the children’s book series by Yvonne David.

Out of the Apple Orchard, a new play by Ellen W. Kaplan based on the first book of the Apple Tree Series by Yvonne David, will make its off-Broadway debut at Actors Temple Theatre September 10-14. Nicole Raphael directs.

According to an official description, “The Apple Tree Series tells the captivating story of a Jewish immigrant family who arrives in New York City in 1910, searching for religious freedom and golden opportunities in the land of America. The series follows the Biemans through four generations, taking them from the vibrant Lower East Side to the scenic Mountaindale hamlet in Upstate New York’s Catskill Mountains.”

Out of The Apple Orchard made its world premiere at the Orlando Repertory Theatre in 2016 and was directed by Kenny Howard.

Casting and further creative team for the New York run of Out of The Apple Orchard will be announced later.