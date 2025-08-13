TheaterMania Logo white orange
Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Sorvino will play Roxie Hart.

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

August 13, 2025

Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino

Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite) will make her Broadway debut in Chicago September 15-November 2 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Sorvino will play Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Sorvino’s other television and film credits include Shining Vale, American Crime Story: Impeachment, Mothers and Daughters, Spike Lee’s Summer of Sam, and the cult classic Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.

The longest-running American musical in Broadway history, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, lyrics by Ebb, and music by John Kander.

The production is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking, with set design by Tony winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington, and sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer.

