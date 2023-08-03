Once Upon a One More Time Releases Jennifer Simard’s Broadway Performance of “Toxic”

Once Upon a One More Time, Broadway’s fantastical feminist Britney Spears musical, is offering an inside look into the pop-infused fairytale unfolding at the Marquis Theatre eight times a week. The production has released the entirety of Tony nominee Jennifer Simard’s show-stopping rendition of “Toxic” — her moment of villainy (alongside Adam Godley) as the classic evil Stepmother. Watch the scene below and hear Britney sung like she’s never been sung before.

Written by Jon Hartmere, Once Upon a One More Time uses the songs of Britney Spears to tell the story of a group of fairy tale princesses whose lives are changed when they read Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique. Keoni and Mari Madrid serve as directors and choreographers, with David Leveaux serving as creative consultant.

The cast stars Briga Heelan (Cinderella), Justin Guarini (Prince Charming), Aisha Jackson (Snow White), Jennifer Simard (Stepmother), and Adam Godley (Narrator), Brooke Dillman (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Belinda), Tess Soltau (Betany), Gabrielle Beckford (Rapunzel), Ashley Chiu (Sleeping Beauty), Nathan Levy (Clumsy), Ryan Steele (Prince Erudite), Morgan Whitley (Princess Pea), and Lauren Zakrin (Little Mermaid).