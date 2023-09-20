October 30 Declared National Wicked Day

National Day Calendar has officially declared October 30 “National Wicked Day” in honor of the long-running Broadway musical, which is set to enter its second decade at the Gershwin Theatre this October 30.

National Day Calendar is a website that celebrates unique and unusual holidays and often commemorates multiple feasts on the same day. In addition to being National Wicked Day, October 30 is also National Audio Drama Day, Speak Up for Service Day, National Candy Corn Day, and (lest we forget) National Publicist Day.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of Elphaba, the allegedly “Wicked” Witch of the West, and her fallout with Glinda when they were just school girls. It features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Winnie Holzman, and direction by Joe Mantello. It has been turned into a two-part movie by Jon M. Chu, the first half of which is slated to release Thanksgiving 2024.