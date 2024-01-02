Nicole Parker Will Return as Céline Dion in Titanique

Comedian Nicole Parker (Mad TV, Wicked) will return to the Lortel Award-winning musical Titanique for a limited engagement as Céline Dion. Jackie Burns, who is currently in the role, will play her last performance on January 28. Parker will perform February 9-March 31.

Titanique is a musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique premiered Off-Broadway in June, 2022 at Asylum Theater. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre, where it is currently running through June 16.

The rest of the cast of Titanique includes Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Victor Garber through January 7, Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) as Ruth through January 7, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous) as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as the Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

As previously announced, Frankie Grande returns to play the role of Victor Garber from January 12-February 18 and Nathan Lee Graham joins the cast as Ruth from January 12-February 25.

The creative team includes director Tye Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race), choreographer Ellenore Scott (Little Shop of Horrors), music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Nicholas Connell, scenic designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Paige Seber, sound designer Lawrence Schober, wig designer Tommy Kurzman, and original prop designer Eric Reynolds.