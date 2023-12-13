Frankie J. Grande and Nathan Lee Graham Join the Cast of Titanique

Original cast member Frankie J. Grande will return to the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique as Victor Garber January 13-February 18. Nathan Lee Graham will join the cast for the first time as Ruth January 11-February 25. The send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is running at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square through June 16.

Grande is an actor, producer, reality TV personality, and the host of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob BingePants podcast. Graham is a stage and screen actor best known for the films Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Sweet Home Alabama, and Hitch.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique opened Off-Broadway in June, 2022 at Asylum Theater and transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique currently stars Jackie Burns (Wicked) as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce (Glee) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Victor Garber (through January 7), Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns) as Ruth (through January 7), Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as the Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Brad Greer, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current cast.