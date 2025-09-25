TheaterMania Logo white orange
Nicki Hunter Is Manhattan Theatre Club's New Artistic Director

Hunter first joined MTC in 2009 as an intern.

| New York City |

September 25, 2025

Nicki Hunter (© Zachary Maxwell Stertz)
Nicki Hunter
(© Zachary Maxwell Stertz)

The board of directors of Manhattan Theatre Club has announced that Nicki Hunter has been appointed the company’s new artistic director, beginning her new role on December 1. Lynne Meadow, MTC’s artistic director for over five decades, will assume a new role as artistic advisor.

Hunter, MTC’s associate artistic director, started at MTC in 2009 as an intern. In the 16 years since, she has held several positions, including artistic associate, line producer, and artistic producer before being promoted to her current role as associate artistic director, and worked closely with MTC’s staff and artists to further Meadow’s mission.

