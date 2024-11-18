Nick Kroll Joins the Cast of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich

Nick Kroll (Oh, Hello) will join the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love, written by Simon Rich and directed by Alex Timbers. Kroll will be in the rotating cast from January 14–February 2 and completes casting of the Broadway production at the Hudson Theatre. Kroll replaces Sam Richardson in the limited engagement.

The dates for the complete company are as follows: John Mulaney (December 11–January 12), Fred Armisen (December 11–January 12), Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11–29), Richard Kind (December 11–January 12), Chloe Fineman (December 30–January 12), Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14–February 16), Aidy Bryant (January 14–February 2), Andrew Rannells (January 14–26), Nick Kroll (January 14–February 2), Jimmy Fallon (January 28–February 2), David Cross (February 4–9), Annaleigh Ashford (February 4–16), Tim Meadows (February 4–16), and Hank Azaria (February 11–16).

As previously, musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the album 69 Love Songs, in the show.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich contains short stories from Rich about dating, heartbreak, marriage, etc., previously featured in The New Yorker. The stories will be read live by different groups of four.

The creative team will include scenic designer David Korins, lighting designer Jake DeGroot, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, sound designer Peter Hylenski, projection designer Lucy MacKinnon, music director Kris Kukul, and New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake, who will be creating illustrations for the production.