All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich Will Bring the Songs of the Magnetic Fields to Broadway

Alex Timbers will direct the musical exploration of short stories by Simon Rich, performed by The Bengsons.

All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich will bring the songs of music group the Magnetic Fields to Broadway this winter beginning December 11 at the Hudson Theatre. The musical exploration of short stories by Simon Rich is set to the music of the late-century American band, including selections from their acclaimed album 69 Love Songs. Alex Timbers will direct.

The Bengsons will perform the score by Stephin Merritt onstage, alongside John Mulaney, Fred Armisen, and a rotation of other stars including Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11-30), Chloe Fineman (January 2-12, 2025), and Richard Kind, with more to be announced shortly.

All In: Comedy About Love delves into hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and more. The show marks Timbers’ fourth collaboration with Mulaney, previously directing his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous,” “Baby J,” and his Broadway show Oh, Hello.

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney will produce on behalf of Broadway Video. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions, and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.